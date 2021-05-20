Medina Dominates and Duran Drives in Four in Gades' Win

May 20, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Ezequiel Duran doubled, homered, and drove in four to pace the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 6-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night.

Isaiah Pasteur started the scoring with a double in the second inning, scoring James Nelson. With the game tied at one in the fifth, Duran homered, driving in Oswald Peraza and giving the Gades a 3-1 lead. Nelson doubled in the Hudson Valley sixth to add to the scoring. Finally, Duran doubled in the seventh to plate two more.

Luis Medina (2-0) shined on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing one earned run on a hit while striking out 11. His ERA sits at 1.45. Elvis Peguero and Matt Minnick scattered two hits and struck out four over the rest of the ballgame.

Hudson Valley improves to 8-7 with the win while Brooklyn drops to 5-9.

The teams continue their six-game series tomorrow at Maimonides Park on Coney Island. Hudson Valley returns to Dutchess Stadium next Tuesday to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.