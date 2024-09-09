Media Release - the Professional Women's Hockey League Unveils All Six Team Identities Ahead of Second Season

NEW YORK and TORONTO - A major moment has arrived for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) with today's unveiling of all six team identities ahead of the league's second season.

The much-anticipated identities for the six teams- Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto- include team names, logos, colors, and wordmarks. After playing the inaugural season with a name that solely represented their location, each team now has a distinct identity that players can embrace, and fans can rally behind. All teams are retaining their primary colors from season one to maintain a sense of continuity and additional colors have been added to each team's palette.

The New Team Identities Are As Follows:

Boston Fleet - 'Fleet' pays homage to Boston's collective spirit and rich maritime history, representing the city's unified strength and resilience. The logo combines the iconic letter 'B' in the team's primary deep green color with an anchor, symbolizing Boston's identity and nautical heritage. The forward-leaning shape communicates momentum, reflecting the city's sporting legacy and the team's advancement on the ice.

Minnesota Frost - 'Frost' embodies the State of Hockey's deep-rooted love for the ice- and the sport that has become a timeless tradition, bridging generations. The logo features a stylized letter 'F' in the team's core purple with angular edges and sharp points, reminiscent of icicles, while the overall design conveys a sense of competitive intensity and fierceness.

Montréal Victoire - 'Victoire' embodies Montréal's joyously competitive spirit, acting as inspiration for the city to climb to even greater sporting heights. Win or lose, 'Victoire' is a mindset, celebrating the city's pursuit of achievement. The logo features wing-like shapes in the team's signature deep burgundy color, subtly alluding to the Goddess of Victory and symbolizing strength and agility. A hidden 'M' within the wings pays homage to Greater Montréal. Additionally, a fleur-de-lis, a national symbol of Québec, is gracefully integrated and evokes the rich cultural history of the province and the city.

New York Sirens - 'Sirens' is an ode to New York City's one-of-a-kind energy, pace and rhythm - embodying the City's sounds and people. Sirens also speaks to the sweet sound of the goal horn after the puck goes into the net. The logo, dominated by the team's vibrant teal, reflects the intensity of New York and evokes the gritty cityscape. The reverberating 'S' visually mimics sound waves, and the angular design of the 'NY' pays homage to New York's iconic architecture.

Ottawa Charge - 'Charge' pays tribute to Ottawa itself: from the city's motto "Advance - Ottawa - En Avant", nodding to its constant state of dynamic growth and forward progress as Canada's Capital City. The logo, leading with the team's core color red, features a monogram 'O' designed to convey a sense of energy and movement, signifying the team's electrifying presence on the ice. The 'O' is crafted to resemble a spinning object brimming with electrical current, representing the power that the fans bring to every game. Spikes radiating from the back of the "O" emphasize forward momentum and the spirit of the city. A faceted cut in the front of the 'O' introduces a slight nod to the letter 'C', linking the design back to the team's name, 'Charge'.

Toronto Sceptres - The "Sceptres" embody Toronto's regal history and commanding presence, reflected in the moniker Queen City and iconic places like Queen Street- one of the city's most culturally vibrant thoroughfares- connecting diverse neighborhoods and showcasing Toronto's rich heritage. The ornamented Sceptre itself is a symbol of power and strength found in courts and palaces. Today, it will be wielded on the ice by Toronto's hockey royalty. The color palette centers around a rich royal blue. The emblem combines the initials "T" and "S" to represent Toronto Sceptres, with the addition of a sceptre motif to evoke power, reflecting the team's identity and spirit. The beveled edges add a sense of depth and solidity, enhancing its regal quality and imbuing it with a tangible, prestigious feel, evoking the team's name and image.

"The unveiling of these new team identities marks a significant milestone for the entire PWHL community," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Over the inaugural season, we rigorously developed the most authentic team brands for each city. The PWHL has united the professional women's hockey community, and we are excited for these new identities to deepen the connection between the teams and their local communities. We want these to become symbols that our players and fans alike can rally behind as we move forward in this new chapter of our journey."

"Our teams were so proud to represent their home markets last season, and as we launch Season Two, we're elevating that pride with new identities that truly embody the spirit of each club," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "These new names and logos capture the dynamic energy of our athletes and enhance our teams' presence in their cities, building a stronger foundation for the future of our league."

The PWHL partnered with creative agency Flower Shop to develop the new team identities, which are inspired by the fans, players, and cities in which the teams play. The process was led by PWHL Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Kanan Bhatt-Shah.

Team gear and accessories are available now at The Official Shop of the PWHL. Each team's collection features the latest trending products, carefully curated based on fan feedback. This includes exclusive offerings from Royalty, the official provider of player off-ice gear, as well as a special collaboration with Peace Collective. Redesigned jerseys, created in collaboration with league partner Bauer, representing the new team identities will be unveiled closer to the start of the 2024-25 season.

