Media Alert - Spittin' Chiclets Co-Host Paul ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅBiz NastyÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ Bissonnette Signed Tunnel to Towers Jersey Now Available

February 20, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







This weekend's North American Hockey League South Division clash between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the Odessa Jackalopes at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque on Friday & Saturday, February 21-22, 2025 has the team and organization focused on helping raise attention and funds for Tunnel to Towers Foundation with special, fully embroidered themed jerseys in support of the charity. Both games begin at 6:30pm MT.

-Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host Paul "Biz Nasty" Bissonnette who is also a studio analyst for NHL on TNT and a former NHL player with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes has signed a fully embroidered jersey for the team to add to its auction with 100% of the proceeds going to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The Bissonnette signed jersey is now available on Dash Auctions for fans, supporters and collectors to help T2T and take home a cool jersey by placing a bid here with all proceeds going to the charity.

-All fully embroidered game-worn Tunnel to Towers themed jerseys are available on Dash Auctions here with all proceeds going to the charity.

-The auction is taking place now on the Dash Auctions app now through Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm MT. Starting auction price for each game worn player jersey will be $250 with a buy now option at $2,000. To bid on an item you must create a Dash Auctions account by visiting https://web.dashapp.io/register, then download the app, sign in and you're set to place a bid to help Tunnel to Towers and get a very unique, fully embroidered hockey jersey to show your commitment to a great cause.

-Additional celebrity signed jerseys will be announced in the coming days.

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good" by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as ensuring that America Never Forgets September 11, 2001. A major commitment of Tunnel to Towers is to eradicate veteran homelessness, which has special and personal meaning to New Mexico Ice Wolves Head Coach Kevin Hartzell.

