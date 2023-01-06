MEDIA ADVISORY - San Diego Gulls and San Diego Blood Bank to Hold Blood Drive Hosted by Palmar Health on Monday, January 9

January 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls will team up with the San Diego Blood Bank to hold a blood drive hosted by Palomar Health, the team's official healthcare partner, this Monday, Jan. 9 from 11 - 5 p.m. PST. All blood donors will receive two free tickets to the Gulls game on Jan. 11 when the team takes on the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST). Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with select Gulls players and coaches, who will handing out gift bags and encouraging everyone making life-saving blood donations. Gulliver and the Gulls Girls will also be at the event to take pictures and give away exciting Gulls memorabilia.

Over the past six years, the San Diego Gulls Foundation Gulls and the San Diego Blood Bank have collected 327 pints of blood (as of January 2021), which is enough blood to save 981 lives. To schedule a donation time on Jan. 9 and for more information on the blood drive, please visit: sandiegogulls.com/blooddrive

The blood drive will take place in the parking lot of the Palomar Health complex located at 2125 Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA 92029.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.