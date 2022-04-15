Meadows Homers Again in DH Split

April 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - A dominant pitching performance and the fourth homer in six games for Parker Meadows helped the West Michigan Whitecaps bounce back from an 8-5 loss to open a doubleheader with a 6-0 victory in the nightcap over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of an enthusiastic crowd Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

After allowing eight runs in the game one defeat, 'Caps pitching ran over the Lugnuts as Wilmer Flores shined in his debut while Meadows added his 405-foot blast to tie Great Lakes Loons outfielder Johnny DeLuca for the Midwest League home run lead.

The offense was the story of Game 1 as the teams combined for 23 hits. Whitecaps catcher Jon Rosoff opened the scoring with an RBI-double in the second to put the 'Caps in front 1-0. Lansing responded immediately, plating five runs in the third, highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Jonny Butler, before Colt Keith responded with an RBI in the bottom half to slim the lead to 5-2. Euribiel Ángeles and Butler added individual runs in the fifth inning before West Michigan responded with a tally to make it 7-3. The Lugnuts struck for one run in the seventh before Perez and Austin Murr both struck for RBI hits, but it was too late as the Lansing escaped with the 8-5 win. 'Nuts starter David Leal (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, allowing two runs through 2.2 innings of work, while 'Caps starter Jordan Marks (0-1) gave up five earned runs through four innings in his first defeat of the season.

Pitching dominated in game two, holding the Lugnuts to just one hit as Wilmer Flores struck out seven 'Nuts hitters through three perfect innings in his High-A debut. The Whitecaps plated three runs through the first two frames, highlighted by a solo homer off the bat of Meadows, to deliver West Michigan the 3-0 lead. Lansing starter Grant Holman also had the strikeout pitch working, punching out nine 'Caps hitters, including an immaculate inning in the fourth. Meanwhile, West Michigan added to their lead across the fifth and sixth frames as Murr and Navigato added their second RBIs to put the finishing touches on the dominant 6-0 win.

'Nuts starter Holman (0-2) suffers his second loss, allowing five runs through five innings. Whitecaps reliever Arriera (1-0) picked up his first win on the campaign with two strikeouts in one shutout inning before Bryce Tassin collected his first save, tossing three shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts. The Whitecaps improve to 4-2 as the Lugnuts fall to 2-4. The 'Caps have scored four or more runs in each of their first six games this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday at 6:35 pm. Carlos Guzman gets the start for West Michigan against fellow righty Stevie Emanuels. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.