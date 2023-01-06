McVeigh Named FPHL Goaltender of the Month

January 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- On Friday morning. the FPHL named Black Bears goaltender, Riley McVeigh the Goaltender of the Month for the month of December.

In the final month of the calendar year, McVeigh started four games for Binghamton, posting a record of 3-1-0. Two of his three victories were shutout wins over Watertown. Across the four games his stats included save percentage of .943 and goals against average at 1.77.

Riley is one of our most dedicated players in Binghamton. He shows up everyday ready to work, leading by example. It's really starting to pay off and we're very lucky to have a goaltender like Riley. -Interim Head Coach Brant Sherwood

McVeigh is the second goalie in Black Bears franchise history to achieve the honor, Owen Liskiewicz was the first back in February of 2022.

McVeigh is scheduled to start the first game of 2023 for the Black Bears on Friday night against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7:00p.m.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.