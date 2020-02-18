McMartin Returns Amid Flurry of Trnsactions

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced four transactions ahead of the team's road trip to Roanoke later in the week.

Jean-Guy Trudel announced on Tuesday that the club has received defenseman Brandon McMartin back from his loan to ECHL-Orlando. McMartin, 26, did not see game action in his one week stint with the Solar Bears. In 19 games with Peoria, the Toronto native scored one goal and collected 12 points to go with a +9 rating.

The team also signed forward Konner Haas ahead of Friday's game against Evansville. Haas skated in both Friday and Sunday's wins for the Rivermen. A resident of Calgary, AB, Haas began the year with FPHL-Carolina and was called-up earlier in the season for eight games with Fayetteville, where the 24-year-old registered two assists with the Marksmen. Haas has been signed to a standard professional contract (SPC).

On the injury side of things, the Rivermen announced two moves. Winger Cody Dion has been moved from the 21-day IR to the 30-day IR. Dion has been out since the start of February with a lower-body injury. He will be unable to return until March.

Defenseman Skyler Smutek has also been sent to the injured list, being placed on the 21-day IR with an upper-body injury. Smutek played in Sunday's 2-1 win over Evansville, but did not return after a fight at the 9:36 mark of the third period. Both Dion and Smutek will not be traveling with the team this week. The Rivermen play three games in as many nights on the road against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, beginning Thursday night.

