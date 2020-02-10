McMartin Recalled to Orlando

February 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced over the weekend that defenseman Brandon McMartin has been loaned to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

McMartin, 26, played in Friday's game on the road against Evansville, and was recalled to the ECHL Saturday just hours prior to puck drop against Knoxville. The Toronto native missed the first two months of the season with a broken hand, but came into the lineup in December and registered one goal and 12 points in 19 games with the Rivermen.

Last year, McMartin began his rookie season with Knoxville before being loaned to ECHL-Atlanta. This will be his second opportunity at the ECHL level. The Solar Bears are the ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. McMartin is set to be available to play for the club this coming weekend when the team hosts former Rivermen, Jakob Reichert, and the Norfolk Admirals.

Group and single game tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.