McKitrick's Record Game Paces Hat Tricks' Win in Watertown

Watertown, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road for a three-game road trip to Watertown on Thursday night in need of points with the Binghamton Black Bears nipping at the Hat Tricks' heels. Facing the defending Commissioner's Cup Champion, Danbury started the weekend well with a 4-2 win.

The Wolves jumped to the lead in the first period with a Parker Moskal tally at the 17:52 mark of the frame while outshooting the Hat Tricks 15-10. Brian Wilson stopped the other 14 shots and kept the score at 1-0 into the first intermission.

Danbury answered with two goals in the first 7:15 of the second period. Johnny MacDonald went first, scoring at the 3:15 mark while Michael Marchesan potted the go-ahead goal for his 17th of the season. Parker Moskal added his second goal of the night to knot the game even at 2-2 before the second intermission.

Lucas DeBenedet took the third period in his hands. The International Falls, MN, native potted the go-ahead goal off a nifty feed from Daniel McKitrick at the 12:11 mark of the third period. He added one more insurance goal at the 17:30 point of the frame to cap the scoring at 4-2.

Daniel McKitrick led the way for the Hat Tricks, recording four assists on the game, a point on all four goals the Hat Tricks scored. The performance ties Dustin Jesseau's franchise record for most assists in a single game, which was set earlier this season, on October 22nd against the Delaware Thunder. The Coral Harbour, Nunavut, native set his career high in FPHL play, exceeding his three-point effort on January 2nd, 2023, his last game for the Mississippi Sea Wolves before arriving in Danbury.

Tobias Odjick and Daniel Amesbury both returned to the Hat Tricks' lineup after extended time away from the unit.

Brian Wilson stopped 38 of 40 shots faced in net.

The Hat Tricks improve to 26-4-5 on the season.

Danbury and Watertown meet for game two of the three game series on Friday night. Puck drops at 7:30 at the Watertown Arena.

