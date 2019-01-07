McKeown Returns From ECHL Toledo
January 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
Sunday evening Storm forward Joe McKeown retuned from a three-game stint with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. McKeown has played in twenty-one games for the Storm this season and is tied for the team lead in goals and points.
Nathan Pelligra has been released from his three-game tryout contract.
The Storm faceoff against the Knoxville Ice Bears Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center! Sunday's game is a special 2:00 start time.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2019
- McKeown Returns From ECHL Toledo - Quad City Storm
- Three Stars of Week 12 - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad City Storm Stories
- McKeown Returns From ECHL Toledo
- Levine Returns To ECHL
- Levine Returns, McKeown Departs to ECHL
- Storm Add Scorers In Sunday Trades
- Storm Hit with Suspensions