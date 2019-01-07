McKeown Returns From ECHL Toledo

January 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Sunday evening Storm forward Joe McKeown retuned from a three-game stint with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. McKeown has played in twenty-one games for the Storm this season and is tied for the team lead in goals and points.

Nathan Pelligra has been released from his three-game tryout contract.

The Storm faceoff against the Knoxville Ice Bears Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center! Sunday's game is a special 2:00 start time.

