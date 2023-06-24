McHale Signs PTO

June 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Michael McHale to a PTO. The 3rd of 3 players signed to training camp offers this weekend. Michael played NCAA D-III at Connecticut College and most recently played for Delaware last season in the FPHL. In 6 games, McHale took a fury of shots while defending the Thunder crease, 212 to be exact. The Wolves are excited to have Mike on our training camp roster. Welcome to Watertown!

Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.