McHale Signs PTO
June 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Michael McHale to a PTO. The 3rd of 3 players signed to training camp offers this weekend. Michael played NCAA D-III at Connecticut College and most recently played for Delaware last season in the FPHL. In 6 games, McHale took a fury of shots while defending the Thunder crease, 212 to be exact. The Wolves are excited to have Mike on our training camp roster. Welcome to Watertown!
Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2023
- McHale Signs PTO - Watertown Wolves
- Wolves Ink Cole Johnson from "Ice Wars" - Watertown Wolves
- Wolves Announce Josh Tomasi as First of 3 PTOs - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.