McGreevy Dominates; Cards Top Travs, 7-4

April 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







North Little Rock, AR - RHP Michael McGreevy dealt a career-high 7.2 innings, at one point retiring 13 straight batters, to lead the Springfield Cardinals (2-4) to the 7-4 win against the Arkansas Travelers (5-1) on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Decisions:

W - RHP Michael McGreevy (1-0)

L - RHP Bryce Miller (0-1)

Notables:

McGreevy cruised through 7.2 innings, wrapping up the longest outing of his pro career with just one run on four hits, no walks and four strikeouts... He ended up facing just one over the minimum through his 7.2 frames... 1B Chandler Redmond went 2x4 with a two-run home run... 3B Jacob Buchberger went 2x4 with a solo blast and an RBI single... LF Matt Koperniak notched an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to all six games so far... St. Louis Cardinals OF Lars Nootbaar suited up for a MLB Rehab Start and went 0x5 with a run-scoring groundout as the designated hitter.

On Deck:

-Friday, April 14, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (0-1, 4.50) @ ARK RHP Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0.00)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com

-Coyote's Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show starts at 6:50pm

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.