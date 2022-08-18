McGovern Goes Eight Innings in Win Over Sioux Falls

FARGO, N.D. â - RedHawks starter Kevin McGovern struck out seven batters over eight scoreless innings and earned his ninth win as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beat the Sioux Falls Canaries by a score of 7-0 on Wednesday night. Tonight was McGovern's longest appearance of the season since 2021 when he threw nine innings on May 20th against Cleburne and again on June 5th against Kane County.

The RedHawks rode the long ball in the win, as six of their seven runs came on home runs. John Silviano, Manuel Boscan, and Christian Correa each hit a two-run home run. Boscan also drove in a run on an RBI double in the fourth inning. Canaries starter Neil Lang (2-4) allowed seven runs on ten hits and four walks in 5.2 innings and was handed the loss. Nate Garkow relieved Lang in the sixth and did not allow a hit or a run in 2.1 innings.

Sioux Falls did not have more than one hit in an inning, and only one player, Kona Quiggle had two hits in the game. McGovern (9-3) left the game after the eighth inning and was relieved by Luke Lind in the top of the ninth. Lind allowed a hit but pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Fargo-Moorhead (55-28) and Sioux Falls (31-50) will conclude the four-game series with a 7:02 p.m. game tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field. Tyler Grauer (8-3, 3.37 ERA) will start for the RedHawks and will face Sioux Falls' right-hander Tyler Garkow (1-7, 7.37 ERA). The RedHawks can clinch a spot in the 2022 American Association Playoffs with a win or a Lincoln Saltdogs loss tomorrow night and hold a 3.5 lead in the West Division over Kansas City.

