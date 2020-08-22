McGovern Claimed by RedHawks

WINNIPEG, MB - Left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern has been claimed off waivers by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

McGovern was 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA in five starts and two relief appearances for the Goldeyes this season, and last appeared on August 1st before being placed on the Inactive List.

McGovern had pitched for the Goldeyes since 2016, and departs as the franchise's all-time leader with 489 strikeouts. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native ranks third in Goldeyes' history with 39 wins, and compiled a 3.70 ERA in 555.1 innings pitched.

"We're thankful for the years of service and everything he's brought to our club," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "It just came time to make some decisions so we could abide by some league rules. We wish Kevin the best of luck. As I said to him today, "thank you for everything you've done for us.'"

McGovern was an integral part of the Goldeyes' back-to-back American Association championships in 2016 and 2017. On the final day of the 2016 regular season, McGovern pitched a complete game, two-hitter over the RedHawks that clinched the American Association Wild Card. Two weeks later on September 19th, McGovern started on three days of rest and won the winner-take-all Game Five of the American Association Championship Series at Wichita. The Goldeyes won the game 11-4 with McGovern keeping the Wingnuts off the scoreboard until the seventh inning.

The 31-year-old left-hander was an American Association All-Star in 2017, and helped the Goldeyes to another title. McGovern led the league with 13 wins and finished third with a 2.56 ERA. McGovern's six postseason starts during the championship seasons rank tied for fourth in club history.

Over nine professional seasons, McGovern is 54-43 lifetime with a 3.98 ERA in 160 games, 131 of them as a starting pitcher. McGovern ranks second on the American Association's career strikeout list (652) and third all-time in wins (47).

