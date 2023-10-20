McDonald, Davidson Added to River Dragons Staff

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons staff has grown by two new positions today with the addition of Pastor Kevin McDonald as team chaplain and Trent Davidson as team life coach.

McDonald is the pastor at Landmark Church in Phenix City, Alabama. Kevin has pastored all over the country including churches in California, North Carolina, Kansas and Missouri. He has helped start 16 new churches and loves helping people find Jesus. He and his wife Jennier have three children and love being a part of the sporting community in Columbus.

Davidson is the Regional Vice President of the Georgia Region for Buffalo Rock Company. He is very active in serving the communities of the territories for which he is responsible. Along with serving on many philanthropic and outreach organization boards, Trent is also the chairman of the Georgia Beverage Association. In 2016, he was selected as a Southwest Georgia 40 Under 40 recipient. The same year, he was the chaplain for the Georgia Firebirds Arena Football Team. In 2018, Trent was chosen as one of GeorgiaTrend's 40 Under 40 recipient for the entire state of Georgia.

