McCreary Tapped as NAHL Head Coach

Billy McCreary's coaching future is a game of Good News, Bad News for Danbury hockey fans. The bad news: McCreary will be departing the Hat Tricks for a new opportunity.

The good news: that opportunity sends him just down the hall in Danbury Arena.

McCreary has been named head coach of the new Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks of the NAHL. He will be relinquishing his coaching duties with the Hat Tricks and will continue to serve as general manager for the team.

"I'm humbled to continue my role within the GM position," McCreary began. "The culture we've built, the leadership that lives in that room, it's inspiring to be a part of."

McCreary's first season as a professional head coach was a successful one, leading the Hat Tricks to an Eastern Division title. Danbury posted a 29-12-2-3 record, including a city-record 11-game winning streak. His leadership behind the bench earned him the FPHL Coach of the Year Award. But McCreary thinks the best is still ahead for the Hat Tricks.

"We're confident that the additions we've made to our staff, as well as personnel, will help us continue towards our goal of bringing a championship back to Danbury."

Joining the NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks gives McCreary a chance to develop future Division I and NHL prospects in one of the top junior hockey leagues in the US.

"Having played in the league myself, I have a tremendous appreciation for the opportunities the NAHL creates for future student-athletes," McCreary explained. "The ability to build another championship culture, which allows aspiring student-athletes to fulfill their NCAA dreams, is an honor I don't take lightly."

"I want to thank our Hat Tricks family, including ownership, rink management, front office, players, coaches and certainly the fans," McCreary concluded. "Thank you for your tireless commitment to growing the game. We can't wait to all get our teams back on the ice!"

The Hat Tricks are expected to make an announcement regarding their new head coach next week.

