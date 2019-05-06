McCoy Called up to Double-A Bowie

FREDERICK, MD - On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles announced the promotion of Frederick Keys infielder, Mason McCoy, to the Double-A Bowie Baysox. It marks the first time McCoy has been called up to Double-A, while he becomes the third player and second position player to earn a promotion to the Eastern League.

McCoy, 24, was one of the Carolina League's most feared hitters over the first month of the season. In 27 games, he slashed .379/.416/.509 with a .925 OPS to go with two home runs, 17 RBIs, nine doubles, 21 runs scored and three stolen bases. Going into Monday's off day, McCoy is first in the CL in hitting and hits (44), tied for second in total bases (59) and runs scored, fourth in slugging percentage, tied for fourth in doubles, fifth in OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.

In his final week with the Keys, McCoy batted .464/.464/.679 with a 1.143 OPS. This stretch included the first two four-hit games of his career, both against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In all, McCoy finished with 15 multi-hit games while splitting time between second base and shortstop.

Joining the Keys for the first time in 2019, McCoy suited up for the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds during the 2018 season. In 124 games, he hit .266/.331/.369 with four home runs, 47 RBIs, 18 doubles, 10 triples and 66 runs scored. He led the circuit in triples, while that figure paced all Orioles farmhands.

Selected by the Orioles in the sixth round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Iowa, McCoy helped lead the Hawkeyes to their first Big Ten Conference Championship in school history. Before that, he was a two-time NJCAA All-American at Illinois Central Community College. Sean Miller replaces McCoy on the Keys roster. He has been transferred from Double-A Bowie and will wear jersey #1.

After a Monday off day, the Keys begin a three-game series with the Potomac Nationals on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field. Right-hander Brenan Hanifee (2-2, 6.65) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by Nationals left-hander Nick Raquet (1-4, 8.72). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

