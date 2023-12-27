McClendon Called up to Atlanta, Roy Returned

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of Frankie McClendon to the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) Wednesday.

McClendon, 30, joined the Marksmen after getting a 3-1 start with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds and was in the lineup for one game with Fayetteville.

"It's a good opportunity for him to go up and experience the ECHL," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We are happy for him."

The Oakland, California, native has won two FPHL Commissioner's Cup Championships, with Carolina in 2019, and with the Danbury Hat Tricks in 2023.

McClendon's call-up to Atlanta will be his first to the ECHL.

In a subsequent roster move, goaltender Tyler Roy has been returned to Fayetteville off loan from the Reading Royals (ECHL).

Roy and the Marksmen are back in action at the Crown Coliseum for Wizardry Night Saturday, December 30 at 6PM. Single-game tickets to Wizardry Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

