McCaughan Sets Tone for Travs Win
June 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Darren McCaughan fired his sixth straight start allowing one run or less as the Arkansas Travelers staved off a sweep and defeated the Midland RockHounds, 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. McCaughan worked 6.1 innings, giving up just one run on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts and improved his record to 6-3. The offense put up a four-spot in the third to provide run support for McCaughan's outing. Donnie Walton paced the offense going 3-3 with a walk, a double and a run batted in. The win gave the Travs a 3-3 homestand and kept Midland's magic number for winning the South division first half championship at 1.
Moments That Mattered
* The first five batters of the third inning reached base with four coming in to score. Donnie Walton smacked an RBI double, Evan White lined a two-run triple and Jake Fraley singled in a run.
* Midland tried to rally in the fifth, scoring once and eventually loading the bases with two out but McCaughan got out of it without further damage.
Notable Travs Performances
* SS Donnie Walton: 3-3, BB, run, 2B, RBI
* 1B Evan White: 1-3, BB, 2 runs, 3B, 2 RBI
* RHP Darren McCaughan: Win, 6.1 IP, 6 H, R, BB, 7 K
* RHP Sam Delaplane: 1.2 IP, H, 4 K
News and Notes
* White's triple extended his hitting streak to 17 games.
* The victory came in the Travs managerial debut of Cesar Nicolas who has replaced Mitch Canham as the Arkansas skipper.
Up Next
The Travs open a seven game roadtrip to the state of Texas with the first of three in Corpus Christi on Monday night at 6:15. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt (2-4, 2.59) makes the start against righty Brandon Bailey (0-2, 4.28). The game will be the final of the first half of the season and will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 1250, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.
