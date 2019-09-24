McCain Foods and Rafters Join Forces to End Hunger

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and McCain Foods have come together once again to donate to Rapids Family Backpack. The Rafters set aside a portion from every order of McCain Foods Smiles at Witter Field during the 2019 season and a total of $275 was able to be raised. McCain Foods will be adding $725 on top of what was raised, totaling to a $1000 donation. This contribution will help provide nutritious weekend meals for the families in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School district who are facing hunger.

"McCain has been a great longstanding partner with the Rafters," said Rafters GM Andy Francis. "Their relationship and commitment to the community has grown year after year. We look forward to our continued partnership with McCain."

Rapids Family Backpack is a local non-profit organization that seeks to help families who are facing hunger within the Wisconsin Rapids Area. The organization provides backpacks filled with nutritious food for students to take home every weekend. Since 2012, the organization has partnered with several local businesses and organizations to help fight hunger.

McCain Foods has been a proud partner with the Rafters since the inaugural season and the list of contributions both organizations have been able to provide the Wisconsin Rapids Community continues to grow. McCain Foods houses a plant in the Rapids area that provides food to communities around the world. The Rafters and McCain Foods partnership will continue into the 2020 season as the Rafters enter their 11th year in Wisconsin Rapids.

