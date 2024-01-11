McCabe Signs On

January 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of defenseman Craig McCabe.

McCabe, 25, is a 5'10" defenseman from Webster, New York. He played his collegiate hockey at SUNY-Fredonia (NCAA DIII) where he appeared in 68 games earning 19 points and 131 PIM. Before his college career, McCabe played one season in the NAHL with the New Jersey Junior Titans where he played in 32 games earning 11 points and 109 PIM.

"He's a guy who's going to have some jam to his game." said Assistant Coach Tyler Piacentini "He's going to compete and help make our group that much better"

This transaction update is brought to you by Jen Detulleo with The Hoffman Group powered by Stockton Mortgage.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.