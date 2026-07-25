McAllister TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Tyreik McAllister has an early run into the end zone at Princess Auto Stadium







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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