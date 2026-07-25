CFL Calgary Stampeders

McAllister TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Tyreik McAllister has an early run into the end zone at Princess Auto Stadium

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026


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