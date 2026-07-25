McAllister Strikes AGAIN! Second TD of the Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







McAllister back in the end zone! Stampeders picking up steam with his second touchdown of the game!







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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