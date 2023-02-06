MBF Grant Application Deadline Set for February 16th

February 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation's 2023 grant application season will be closing next Thursday, February 16. To be considered for a grant from MBF, a non-profit organization must meet one or more of the following guidelines, which reflect the purposes for which the Michigan Baseball Foundation operates.

- Contributes to regional economic development by expanding employment opportunities and promoting the general welfare of the area.

- Based in the mid-Michigan area and serves young people.

- Funded project promotes amateur sports and fitness.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation will consider funding mid-Michigan non-profit organizations that use the grant money to fund projects; the grants are not intended to fund day-to-day operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac and Iosco counties.

Since its inception in 2006, MBF has awarded over $1.292 million in charitable grants to non-profit organizations throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Grant guidelines may be viewed and applications may be submitted at michiganbaseballfoundation.org

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April 2023. Recipients will also be asked to respond to the Michigan Baseball Foundation Board of Directors on the success of the project for which the grant was used.

For more information contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144, or gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 6, 2023

MBF Grant Application Deadline Set for February 16th - Great Lakes Loons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.