Mbekezeli Mbokazi Is Never Far from South Africa: Breakaway Presented by AT&T
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video
Nine thousand miles from his hometown Hluhluwe in South Africa, Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi never feels far from home in Chicago.
The Chicago Fire FC center back played his first-ever FIFA World Cup game June 11, 2026, going the full 90 minutes for South Africa in a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico that began Group A action. The 2026 MLS All-Star defender was arguably Bafana Bafana's best player, showing off his diverse skill set.
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