Mayor Proclaims September 27 "Charleston RiverDogs Day"

September 28, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed September 27, 2022 as "Charleston RiverDogs Day" in Charleston during a city council meeting on Tuesday night. The proclamation followed another historic season in the Holy City that was capped by the team winning a second consecutive championship.

"We appreciate this gracious gesture from Mayor Tecklenburg and the city", said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Our relationship with the city of Charleston is a huge part of what makes us successful on an annual basis. We have already turned our attention to planning for another exciting season in 2023 that we hope turns into a three-peat".

In the proclamation, the mayor referenced several noteworthy accomplishments from the 2022 RiverDogs. These achievements included winning the Carolina League championship, finishing the regular season with a franchise record 88 wins, drawing 251,000 fans to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, including over 10,000 for two playoff games and leading the Carolina League in home runs for a second consecutive year.

Within the proclamation, the mayor also congratulated the RiverDogs on these achievements and commended the team for "both their perseverance and dedication to the Charleston commmunity".

Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.