Mayhem's Season Comes to an End with 3-2 Overtime Loss to Huntsville Havoc

April 20, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem battled hard in game three of the President's Cup Semi-Finals, but they ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Huntsville Havoc. The Mayhem's season comes to a close, while the Havoc advance to the President's Cup Finals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Mayhem got out to a roaring start, with Caleb Cameron scoring a power play goal for the second straight game at the 2:15 mark of the first period. That was the lone goal of the game until Huntsville tied the game eight minutes into the third period with a goal from Sy Nutkevitch. With three minutes left, Jake Trask blasted a one-timer short side to give the Mayhem the late 2-1 lead. With just 1:03 left, Nolan Kaiser tied the game once again for Huntsville and sent the game to overtime.

The Havoc outshot the Mayhem 8-3 in the overtime period, which culminated in a Peter Sikalis goal at the 10:55 mark of overtime. Sikalis walked the blue-line and fired the shot top shelf to send the Huntsville Havoc to the President's Cup Final and ending the Macon Mayhem's season.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn started once again for the Mayhem and bounced back for a strong performance. Finn stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced in the overtime loss.

After going one-for-eight on the power play in game two of the series, the Mayhem scored both of their goals on the power play in game three. They went two-for-four on the power play, finishing the postseason four-for-21.

Jake Trask and Caleb Cameron scored their third goals of the postseason, helping the Mayhem into overtime. Cameron finished the postseason with six points, while Trask finished with seven.

