Mayhem's Opening Night Roster Unveiled

October 19, 2023







MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem are proud to announce the opening night roster for the 2023-24 SPHL season. Coach Niedert's squad takes to the ice for the first time this season on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Macon Coliseum.

In addition to announcing the opening roster, the Macon Mayhem are proud to announce Jarret Kup as Captain of the Macon Mayhem. Kup is returning to Macon where he began his professional career in the 2017-18 season. In his three years with the Mayhem, Kup compiled 39 points as a defenseman. Kup has spent the last two seasons with the Fayetteville Marksmen where he tallied 35 points and a plus/minus rating of +24. The 30-year-old defenseman is known for his consistently excellent play on both ends of the ice and will bring a veteran presence to an emerging Mayhem squad.

The active roster consists of 19 active players who have varying amounts of experience including six rookies. The group is composed of 10 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders. The full active roster may be found below:

Forwards

#12 Alex Cohen

#14 Michael McChesney*

#17 Tommy Munichiello^

#19 Derek Contessa*

#26 Tanner Nagel

#27 Justin Cmunt*

#28 Dan Winslow*

#29 Alex Laplante*

#55 CJ Hayes^

#57 Jake Goldowski^

Defensemen

#2 Tim Faulkner^

#4 Adam Eby

#7 Jarret Kup

#11 Brad Jenion*

#24 Sacha Roy^

#44 Jamie Dorsey^

#96 Joey Berkopec

Goaltenders

#31 Jimmy Poreda

#37 Josh Boyko^

* indicates rookie status

^ indicates returning player from 2022-23 roster

Opening Night is this Friday night at the Macon Coliseum. Join us for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop as we kick off the season with a tilt against the Knoxville Ice Bears. For more information or ticket opportunities, visit us at www.maconmayhem.com, or call us at (478) 803-1592.

