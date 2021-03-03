Mayhem's Mason Baptista Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

March 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Mason Baptista of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for February.

Baptista scored nine goals, including three game-winners, added four assists and was +13 as he helped lead Macon to a 9-1-0 record for the month. The Mayhem ended February on a seven-game winning streak, having outscored their opponents 32-13 for the month. Baptista also recorded three multi-goal games, including one hat trick.

A native of North York, ON, Baptista currently leads the SPHL in goals (nine), game-winning goals (three) and plus-minus rating (+11). Baptista began the 2020-2021 season with ECHL Rapid City, scoring two goals and adding two assists in seven games before signing with Macon on January 27. Prior to turning pro, Baptista played four seasons at St. Norbert College, where he won two NCAA Division III National Champions with the Green Knights in 2012 and 2014.

Also nominated: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (2-3-2, 3.39 gaa, 0.905 save%), John Schiavo, Huntsville (9 gp, 5g, 7a, 2 gwg), Johnny Curran, Knoxville (5 gp, 3g, 4a, gwg) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (11 gp, 4g, 5a, gwg)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.