Mayhem Win Season Opener in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Macon Mayhem opened the 2020-21 season on Monday night with a 2-1 victory over the Huntsville Havoc before a socially distant crowd of 2,445 at the Von Braun Center. The hard-fought defensive battle saw only three goals despite a combined 61 shots on goal between the two teams.

Mayhem goaltender Jake Theut withstood a first period barrage by the Havoc, who at one point were outshooting Macon 7-1. The Mayhem weathered the storm and then went on the offensive themselves towards the end of the opening frame, but Havoc netminder Max Milosek stood tall in his goal as well. The game remained scoreless through the opening period despite each team putting 11 shots on goal.

Huntsville took a brief 1-0 lead in the second period as Isaac Johnson notched his second goal in as many games for the Havoc, but after that, the Mayhem were able to capitalize courtesy of two returning players from last season. Jimmy Soper beat Milosek between the pads just 87 seconds after Johnson's goal for the Havoc to knot the game at a goal apiece. Captain Stephen Pierog netted the game-winner later in the period with a hard shot that beat Milosek blocker side and clanged off the inside of the far post into the net. All in all, Macon outshot the Havoc 16-8 in the second period to take a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

It was Theut's time to shine in the third period as he turned away all 10 Huntsville shots on goal he faced, including several quality chances in the game's final minute as the Havoc pulled Milosek for the extra attacker. In total, Theut stopped 28 of 29 shots, while Milosek made 30 saves on the 32 Mayhem shots on goal. Both teams finished scoreless on the power play as Huntsville was 0 for 4 and Macon was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

With the win, the Mayhem are tied with Huntsville and Pensacola with a win apiece on the young season, but the Ice Flyers and Mayhem are the only two teams in the five-team SPHL without a blemish on their record. Macon returns home for a four-day break before their home opener on Saturday night against the Birmingham Bulls, followed by a Sunday afternoon home matinee against the Knoxville Ice Bears. For more information on how you can become a part of an action-packed opening weekend at the Macon Centreplex, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

