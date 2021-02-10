Mayhem Week in Review

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) returned home last weekend for their first game action in the Macon Centreplex in over a month. They picked up two key wins, with both victories coming in quite opposite fashion from each other. After a 7-2 blowout victory over Knoxville on Friday night, the Mayhem eked out a 2-1 overtime decision against Birmingham on Saturday. This weekend features three games all on the road, starting with the Mayhem's first trip to Birmingham this season on Thursday night followed by games in Pensacola on Friday and Sunday.

CURRENT RECORDS AND STATS

Record: 5-1-2, 12 pts (T-3rd, SPHL)

22 GF, 16 GA - 1 SHGF, 1 SHGA

11.8% PP (5th, SPHL); 90.9% PK (2nd, SPHL)

149 PIM (3rd, SPHL); 18.6 PIM/G (1st, SPHL)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

2/3 - D Paul Meyer returned from loan to South Carolina (ECHL)

2/3 - F Jordan Hall waived

2/4 - D Matt Stief signed

2/4 - D Joe Colatarci waived

2/8 - D Derek Topatigh loaned to Wheeling (ECHL)

2/9 - D Joe Colatarci signed to tryout contract

2/9 - D Darren Brady loaned to Rapid City (ECHL)

2/10 - G Jacob Caffrey signed

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Thursday, February 11 - Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 PM EST (Season Series vs. BHM: 1-0-1)

The Mayhem make their first trip to Pelham, Ala. on Thursday night to face the Birmingham Bulls. Both games between the two teams to date have taken more than the regulation 60 minutes to settle: the Bulls defeated Macon 3-2 in overtime back on January 2 in the Mayhem's home opener, while Birmingham fell to Macon 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night. The Bulls currently are tied with Macon for third place in the SPHL standings with 12 points, but the Mayhem have five games in hand on Birmingham as well.

Friday, February 12/Sunday, February 14 - Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 PM EST (Fri)/5:05 PM EST (Sun)

(Season Series vs. PEN: 0-0-1)

The Mayhem will travel to the Florida Panhandle this weekend to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a pair of games spread across three nights. The Ice Flyers will host Macon in the Bay Center on Friday night, then a Valentine's Day matinee game on Sunday. The two teams played to a regulation and overtime tie in their only matchup against each other so far this season on January 30, with an eight-round shootout finally giving Pensacola the extra standings point in a 2-1 victory. Pensacola is currently tops in the SPHL standings, tied with Huntsville with 16 points; however, they are second to Macon in winning percentage and have played four more games than the Mayhem.

MAYHEM WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, February 5 - Knoxville 2 at Macon 7 (Attendance: 1,087)

In their first game on home ice in 33 days, the Macon offense exploded for a season-high seven goals en route to a 7-2 shellacking of the Knoxville Ice Bears. Mason Baptista led the way with a pair of goals, one of the shorthanded variety, and an assist. Casey Johnson had three assists in the game to tie Baptista in points, while Jimmy Soper, Jared Bethune, Logan Coomes, Max Cook, and Derek Topatigh found the net once apiece for the Mayhem. Ryan Ruck collected his first professional win in net for Macon, stopping 24 of 26 shots in the game. Peter Di Salvo took the loss for Knoxville between the pipes with 13 saves on 16 shots in the first period before Joe Murdaca spelled him in the game's final 40 minutes, stopping 13 of 17 shots. Knoxville was 0 for 1 on the power play while the Mayhem were 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

Saturday, February 6 - Birmingham 1 at Macon 2 (OT) (Attendance: 1,512)

Saturday's home game against the Birmingham Bulls was reminiscent of the game the two teams played in Macon five weeks prior: a scoreless two periods, followed by both teams breaking through in the final stanza. The Bulls notched a power play goal in the first minute of the third period, but Paul Meyer tied things up just before the five-minute mark of the period to push the game to overtime. Max Cook scored with just 45 seconds left in the extra period to give Macon the extra standing point. Jake Theut made 25 saves on 26 shots for the victory, while Hayden Stewart turned aside 30 of 32 shots on goal in net for Birmingham. Both teams had three power play opportunities with the Bulls making good on one and the Mayhem failing to convert.

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

F Max Cook - Cook was the only Mayhem player to light the lamp in both games, scoring a goal on Friday and potting the overtime game-winner on Saturday.

F Mason Baptista - Baptista had a pair of goals on Friday, including a shorthanded marker, and added an assist.

D Casey Johnson - Johnson joined Baptista with a three-point night in Friday's win over Knoxville, logging three assists. He also finished Friday's game with a whopping +5 rating to lead all players.

