Mayhem Week in Review

January 13, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) avenged a loss at home on January 3 against the Knoxville Ice Bears by spoiling their home opener on Friday night, taking home a 6-3 win. The Mayhem's home game against Huntsville was postponed, leaving Macon with just one game played last week. The Mayhem are scheduled for three games in three nights this weekend. Two of those games are against the league-leading Pensacola Ice Flyers, the only SPHL team the Mayhem have yet to face this season.

CURRENT RECORDS AND STATS

Record: 2-1-1, 5 pts (T-2nd, SPHL)

10 GF, 10 GA

12.5% PP (T-3rd, SPHL); 90.0% PK (4th, SPHL)

LAST WEEK'S TRANSACTIONS

1/11 - D Paul Meyer signed

1/12 - F Max Cook signed

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS

Friday, January 15 - Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 PM EST (Last Season vs. PEN: 4-3-1)

The Mayhem tangle with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the first time this season on Friday night in the Florida Panhandle. After winning their first three games, the Ice Flyers have dropped their past two contests. Partly a product of playing the most games in the league so far this season, the top six scorers in the SPHL currently are all Ice Flyers, led by the seven points apiece from forwards Eddie Matsushima and captain Garrett Milan. Pensacola has been dubbed "Peoria South" this year because three of the top four scorers from the Peoria Rivermen last year - forwards Jordan Ernst and Alec Hagaman and defenseman Nick Neville - are playing this season for the Ice Flyers. Peoria was among the five SPHL teams who elected not to play this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, January 16 - Birmingham at Macon, 6:35 PM EST (Season Series vs. BHM: 0-0-1)

PROMOTIONS: It's Margaritaville Night! The team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game.

The Mayhem successfully avenged their only regulation loss with Friday night's win in Knoxville. They'll get a chance at revenge for the only other blemish on their record on Saturday night at the Birmingham Bulls visit the Macon Centreplex. The Bulls spoiled the Mayhem's home opener on January 2, taking a 3-2 overtime win despite Macon doubling up Birmingham in shots 42-21 in the game. The Bulls only played one game last week as well, a 5-2 home win at Pensacola on Thursday night. Their Friday home game against the Ice Flyers and Saturday road game at Knoxville were both postponed due to SPHL health and safety protocols.

UPCOMING GAMES AND PROMOTIONS (cont'd)

Sunday, January 17 - Pensacola at Birmingham, 4:00 PM EST

PROMOTIONS: It's '90s Night! Look for special '90s themed promotions and music throughout the game.

The Pensacola Ice Flyers will land in Macon for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon. This marks the final home game of the month for the Mayhem; their next home games are February 5 and 6 against Knoxville and Birmingham, respectively.

MAYHEM WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, January 8 - Macon 6 at Knoxville 3 (Attendance: 1,500)

The Mayhem offense exploded on Friday night as they doubled up Knoxville 6-3, spoiling the Ice Bears' home opener. After a Knoxville goal early in the first period, Brian Bowen knotted the game up for Macon with his first of three goals on the night. The Ice Bears reclaimed the lead later in the period, but Gabe Guertler opened up the barrage, scoring the first of four unanswered Macon goals. Jared Bethune and Ryan Smith also lit the lamp once each, with Bowen scoring as well, including an empty-netter to secure the first hat trick in the SPHL this season. Bowen added an assist, while Dean Balsamo had four assists on the night to tie Bowen with a four-point night of his own. Jake Theut picked up the win between the pipes for Macon, stopping 22 of 25 shots on goal. Hayden Stewart took the loss in net for Knoxville with 30 saves on 35 shots. Macon was 0 for 2 on the power play while the Ice Bears were 1 for 3 on the man advantage.

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

F Brian Bowen - In just his second game of the season, Bowen exploded on the scene with the SPHL's first hat trick in Friday's win at Knoxville. He picked up where he left off last season as he was the league leader in goals as a member of the Fayetteville Marksmen prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19. For his efforts on Friday, the league named Bowen the Player of the Week for last week's games.

F Dean Balsamo - Balsamo had a monster night as well on Friday despite not lighting the lamp, notching four assists in the win over the Ice Bears.

F Gabe Guertler - Guertler notched a goal and an assist on Friday night, finishing with a +3 rating. He scored two points last week as well, tying him with Balsamo and Bowen for the team lead with four points on the season to date.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.