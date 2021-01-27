Mayhem to Take the Ice Again this Weekend

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announce that both games scheduled this weekend, tomorrow night (January 28) at Knoxville and January 30 at Pensacola, will be played as scheduled. The team's previous five games, dating back to January 9, had been postponed in accordance with league safety protocols.

"We're excited as a franchise to get back on the ice this weekend," said Mayhem general manager Blair Floyd. "It's been a long three weeks without Mayhem hockey, and I know our players, coaches, and staff are all ready to get back to some semblance of normalcy. I want to take this opportunity to thank our fans, community partners, and the SPHL and its member clubs for their patience, understanding, and flexibility as we all navigate these unprecedented and challenging times."

The roster will have a couple of new faces since last hitting the ice on January 8 with a pair of veterans newly signed. Forward Max Cook, acquired by the Mayhem on January 12, will skate in his first game with Macon tomorrow at Knoxville. He's no stranger to the SPHL, having played a combined 227 games over the past six seasons in Peoria, Columbus, Mississippi (RiverKings), and Fayetteville. Cook also played 30 games during the 2017-18 season in the ECHL with Norfolk. In his 257 total games pro, he has scored 168 goals (51 goals, 117 assists). Fellow veteran forward Mason Baptista was signed today to a contract with the Mayhem and will also be available for tomorrow's game. Baptista has nearly 300 games of North American professional hockey experience, all in the ECHL with Quad City, Wichita, Fort Wayne, Greenville, and most recently seven games this season in Rapid City. In those combined 297 games, Baptista has logged 187 points off 79 goals and 108 assists.

Several Mayhem players have also been loaned to ECHL teams in the 20 days between games. Defenseman Paul Meyer, signed to the team on January 11, was loaned to the South Carolina Stingrays and remains there as the Mayhem restart their schedule. Defenseman Nick Minerva also remains in the ECHL after having been loaned to Tulsa last week, joining Alex Kromm, who was loaned to the Oilers from the Mayhem on December 30. Forwards Dean Balsamo and Ryan Smith have returned to Macon after brief stints in Tulsa as well.

Besides Minerva's absence, forward Brian Bowen was placed on the 30-day injured reserve list last week and will not be available for this weekend's games. He scored a hat trick and added an assist in Macon's last game at Knoxville, earning SPHL Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

The Mayhem return to home ice for the first time in a month on February 5 and 6 against Knoxville and Birmingham, respectively. February 5 will be '90s Night, while February 6 will be the rescheduled Margaritaville Night with specialty themed jerseys to be auctioned after the game. For more information on how to be a part of all the action, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

