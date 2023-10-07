Mayhem to Kick of Training Camp Tuesday
October 7, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release
MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem officially kick-off the 2023-24 Season this Tuesday (10/10) with the start of Training Camp. The roster now stands at 39 players, including 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and 6 goaltenders.
UPDATE FROM HEAD COACH, NICK NIEDERT
"I am very excited for this upcoming season. Last season, we focused on finishing stronger than we started with a massive emphasis on player promotion. We did both of those things well. This season's expectations are much higher. We have our eyes set on landing a seat in the playoffs. We have 23 players starting their season at the ECHL level, giving them opportunity and experience but we also have a full roster currently moving to Macon. The best product will be put on the ice this season while the resumes will be put in the back pocket. We will have a new core and a new attitude and look forward to getting started," commented Coach Niedert.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Players began arriving in town today with the requirement of being in Macon by Sunday evening for physicals Monday morning. Training Camp officially begins Tuesday morning with an early morning practice and another that evening. Tuesday's practices will be closed to the public but will open with Wednesday's morning's practice. The remainder of the schedule can be found below -
Wednesday (10/11) - 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM
Thursday (10/12) - 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM
Friday (10/13) - 5:00 PM
The front office has a special request of all Mayhem fans. For anyone interested in being in this year's hype video, we need you to show Friday, October 13th to the 5:00 PM practice decked out in Mayhem attire.
TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Goalies
Ty Taylor
Mario Cavaliere
Defense
Jarret Kup
James Farmer-Valente
Jarod Yau
Steven Ford
Clay Keeley
Forwards
Garrett Hallford
Patrick Fellows
Matt Gould
Simon Boyko
Scott Swanson
Jake Raleigh
Stan Jatczak
Derek Contessa
Nate Keeley
EXEMPT ROSTER (AND THEIR TRY OUT LOCATIONS)
Goalies
Josh Boyko - Worcester Railers
Julian Sime - Cincinnati Cyclones
Michael Bullion - Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)
Chase Perry - Allen Americans
Defensemen
Jake Hamilton - Savannah Ghost Pirates
Adam Eby - Savannah Ghost Pirates
Tim Faulkner - Orlando Solar Bears
Jamie Dorsey - Adirondack Thunder
Johnny MacDonald - Savannah Ghost Pirates
Sacha Roy - Tulsa Oilers
Forwards
Hunter Hall - Norfolk Admirals
Justin Cmunt - Jacksonville Icemen
Alex Cohen - Atlanta Gladiators
Tanner Nagel - Wichita Thunder
Rhett Kingston - Rapid City Rush
Aaron Aragon - Idaho Steelheads
Branden Makara - Maine Mariners
Tommy Munichiello - Atlanta Gladiators
Hunter Bersani - Allen Americans
CJ Hayes - Savannah Ghost Pirates
Michael Marchesan - Atlanta Gladiators
Dan Winslow - Savannah Ghost Pirates
Jake Goldowski - Cincinnati Cyclones
PROUD TO SAY WE HAVE THE TOP MEDICAL STAFF OF THE SPHL
The Mayhem take pride in always providing our players with the best medical team on and off the ice. This year, our team will be taken care of by the following medical staff - Dr. Matt Astin of Atrium Health, Dr. Dan Erthal of Erthal Chiropractic, Dr. Ash Walker of Walker Dental Group, EMT Steve Gatlin of Bibb County Sheriff's Department, Dr. Justin McCullough of HeartMD, and Tonya Causey of Lifetouch Massage & Therapy.
THE TEAM IS HOUSED CLOSER TO THE ARENA
As requested by Coach Niedert, the team has been housed closer to the Macon Centreplex giving them a quick commute to all events downtown Macon. They are also in a location filled with restaurants, shopping, groceries, and all the things they need to make their transition to Middle Georgia a breeze.
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
Thursday, October 12th: 7:00 PM - Player Meet & Greet at Surcheros Fresh Mex on Bass Road
Saturday, October 14th: All Day - Player Meet & Greet at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, GA. We will have players rotating throughout the day starting at 10 AM. Located at the North Gate entrance.
Tuesday, October 17th: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Season Ticket Pick-Up Party at Fall Line Brewery and a Meet & Greet with this year's Training Camp Roster (Exclusive to Season Ticket Members ONLY)
Wednesday, October 18th: Booster Club Party and a Meet & Greet with this year's Training Camp Roster (Exclusive to ONLY Macon Mayhem Booster Club Members)
Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Friday, October 20 as we kick off the season dropping the puck against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Single game tickets are now on sale.
Call the office at (478) 803-1592 or check out the website at maconmayhem.com for additional information.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from October 7, 2023
- Pierce, Roy Invited to Training Camp - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Mayhem to Kick of Training Camp Tuesday - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.