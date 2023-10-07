Mayhem to Kick of Training Camp Tuesday

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem officially kick-off the 2023-24 Season this Tuesday (10/10) with the start of Training Camp. The roster now stands at 39 players, including 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and 6 goaltenders.

UPDATE FROM HEAD COACH, NICK NIEDERT

"I am very excited for this upcoming season. Last season, we focused on finishing stronger than we started with a massive emphasis on player promotion. We did both of those things well. This season's expectations are much higher. We have our eyes set on landing a seat in the playoffs. We have 23 players starting their season at the ECHL level, giving them opportunity and experience but we also have a full roster currently moving to Macon. The best product will be put on the ice this season while the resumes will be put in the back pocket. We will have a new core and a new attitude and look forward to getting started," commented Coach Niedert.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Players began arriving in town today with the requirement of being in Macon by Sunday evening for physicals Monday morning. Training Camp officially begins Tuesday morning with an early morning practice and another that evening. Tuesday's practices will be closed to the public but will open with Wednesday's morning's practice. The remainder of the schedule can be found below -

Wednesday (10/11) - 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM

Thursday (10/12) - 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM

Friday (10/13) - 5:00 PM

The front office has a special request of all Mayhem fans. For anyone interested in being in this year's hype video, we need you to show Friday, October 13th to the 5:00 PM practice decked out in Mayhem attire.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Goalies

Ty Taylor

Mario Cavaliere

Defense

Jarret Kup

James Farmer-Valente

Jarod Yau

Steven Ford

Clay Keeley

Forwards

Garrett Hallford

Patrick Fellows

Matt Gould

Simon Boyko

Scott Swanson

Jake Raleigh

Stan Jatczak

Derek Contessa

Nate Keeley

EXEMPT ROSTER (AND THEIR TRY OUT LOCATIONS)

Goalies

Josh Boyko - Worcester Railers

Julian Sime - Cincinnati Cyclones

Michael Bullion - Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)

Chase Perry - Allen Americans

Defensemen

Jake Hamilton - Savannah Ghost Pirates

Adam Eby - Savannah Ghost Pirates

Tim Faulkner - Orlando Solar Bears

Jamie Dorsey - Adirondack Thunder

Johnny MacDonald - Savannah Ghost Pirates

Sacha Roy - Tulsa Oilers

Forwards

Hunter Hall - Norfolk Admirals

Justin Cmunt - Jacksonville Icemen

Alex Cohen - Atlanta Gladiators

Tanner Nagel - Wichita Thunder

Rhett Kingston - Rapid City Rush

Aaron Aragon - Idaho Steelheads

Branden Makara - Maine Mariners

Tommy Munichiello - Atlanta Gladiators

Hunter Bersani - Allen Americans

CJ Hayes - Savannah Ghost Pirates

Michael Marchesan - Atlanta Gladiators

Dan Winslow - Savannah Ghost Pirates

Jake Goldowski - Cincinnati Cyclones

PROUD TO SAY WE HAVE THE TOP MEDICAL STAFF OF THE SPHL

The Mayhem take pride in always providing our players with the best medical team on and off the ice. This year, our team will be taken care of by the following medical staff - Dr. Matt Astin of Atrium Health, Dr. Dan Erthal of Erthal Chiropractic, Dr. Ash Walker of Walker Dental Group, EMT Steve Gatlin of Bibb County Sheriff's Department, Dr. Justin McCullough of HeartMD, and Tonya Causey of Lifetouch Massage & Therapy.

THE TEAM IS HOUSED CLOSER TO THE ARENA

As requested by Coach Niedert, the team has been housed closer to the Macon Centreplex giving them a quick commute to all events downtown Macon. They are also in a location filled with restaurants, shopping, groceries, and all the things they need to make their transition to Middle Georgia a breeze.

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

Thursday, October 12th: 7:00 PM - Player Meet & Greet at Surcheros Fresh Mex on Bass Road

Saturday, October 14th: All Day - Player Meet & Greet at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, GA. We will have players rotating throughout the day starting at 10 AM. Located at the North Gate entrance.

Tuesday, October 17th: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM - Season Ticket Pick-Up Party at Fall Line Brewery and a Meet & Greet with this year's Training Camp Roster (Exclusive to Season Ticket Members ONLY)

Wednesday, October 18th: Booster Club Party and a Meet & Greet with this year's Training Camp Roster (Exclusive to ONLY Macon Mayhem Booster Club Members)

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Friday, October 20 as we kick off the season dropping the puck against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Single game tickets are now on sale.

Call the office at (478) 803-1592 or check out the website at maconmayhem.com for additional information.

