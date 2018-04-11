Mayhem to Hold Jersey Auction to Raise Funds for Humboldt Broncos

April 11, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem will be auctioning off their Coors Light jerseys from this season immediately following their Challenge Round game this Saturday, April 14, and the proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

The grey Coors Light jerseys have been worn by the Mayhem for the Coors Light warmup period throughout the entire season. Fans who are awarded the jerseys at the auction will receive the jerseys following the completion of the Mayhem postseason. All proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Humboldt Broncos. If fans who do not wins jerseys would still like to donate to the Broncos, they can make a donation to the team through the Macon Mayhem Front Office.

"This is something very close to our hearts," said Mayhem General Manager Kevin Kerr. "We are one big family in the sport of hockey, and we lost 15 members of our family. While this donation will not change the tragedy that happened, it's the very least we can do for our hockey family. In everything we do, we play for the Humboldt Broncos."

The Mayhem begin the Challenge Round of the President's Cup Playoffs this week against the Evansville Thunderbolts. After playing on the road on Thursday, the team will return home this Saturday, April 14 at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.