Mayhem Take Game One of President's Cup Semi-Finals with 6-4 Victory over Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Macon Mayhem are just one win away from a second-consecutive berth in the President's Cup Finals, as they defeated the Huntsville Havoc 6-4 in game one of the best-of-three President's Cup Semi-Finals on Wednesday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

For the first time in the last three games, the Mayhem allowed the first goal of the hockey game. In a period where the Mayhem were outshot 16-to-9, Huntsville's Kyle Sharkey gave the Havoc the lead at the 5:28 mark of the first. With just under seven minutes left in the opening period, Mayhem captain Daniel Gentzler drove to the net and answered to tie the game.

The Mayhem got to work early in the second period, as defenseman Brandon Pfeil buried a one-timer to give the team their first lead of the game. Mayhem forward Dakota Kletcha scored Macon's first power play goal of the playoffs just two minutes later to stretch the lead to two. The Mayhem took a 4-1 lead at 16:23 of the second period, when Dylan Denomme cleaned up a rebound in front to score his first goal of the postseason. Huntsville answered, however, as Anthony Calabrese blasted a point shot past Charlie Finn 28 second later to make it 4-2.

Macon was able to weather the storm after an early goal in the third period from Huntsville's Shawn Bates. John Siemer and Daniel Gentzler scored a pair of goals in a 21-second span to give the Mayhem the 6-3 lead with seven minutes left in the third. The Mayhem survived a Huntsville power play goal with five minutes remaining to win 6-4 on the road.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn started in net for the fourth straight game in the playoffs, and he stopped 29 of 33 Huntsville shots on his third victory of the postseason. Finn is now 3-1 in four games this postseason with a 1.77 goals against average and .953 save percentage.

Kevin Irwin - three assists - and Daniel Gentzler - two goals and one assist - led the Mayhem with three points apiece in the game. Irwin now has four goals, three assists and seven points in four playoff games, while Gentzler has three goals, two assists and five points. Dakota Klecha, John Siemer and Brandon Pfeil all recorded one goal and one assist on Wednesday night

The Mayhem scored their first power play goal of the playoffs, as they had not converted on their first five power play chances. They went one-for-four on Wednesday and are now one-for-nine in four games.

SERIES UPDATE

Mayhem lead best-of-three President's Cup Semi-Finals 1-0

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem and Havoc are back at it on Thursday night at the Macon Coliseum for game two of the President's Cup Semi-Finals.

