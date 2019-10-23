Mayhem Sign Daniel Perez

October 23, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have signed former Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Daniel Perez to a contract.

Perez (25) possesses good size and played in four pro games in Greenville last season after finishing his college career at the University of Maine. The 6'3, 205 pound power forward played four full seasons for the Black Bears, all of which were spent with Mayhem Assistant Coach Ryan Michel's younger brother, Rob. In his short tenure with the Swamp Rabbits, Perez impressed greatly last season, tallying five points (3G, 2A) in just four outings.

"He's a big, skilled forward who can move well and add some offense to our club," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "He had a really good start in the ECHL with Greenville last year and comes from a good Division I program in Maine."

The Mayhem will return to the Macon Centreplex next weekend to host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night and the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

Mayhem Sign Daniel Perez - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.