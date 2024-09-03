Mayhem Sign A.J. Ryan

September 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward A.J. Ryan has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Ryan, 24, from Tecumseh, Ontario, made his professional debut last season with the Birmingham Bulls, skating in six games for the team.

Ryan played junior hockey in Canada with the LaSalle Vipers, Cobourg Cougars, and Chatham Maroons before committing to play college hockey in the United States.

Prior to his professional career, Ryan spent three seasons at NCAA D-III SUNY-Oswego, and scored 13 points (7g, 6a) in 52 games played.

Ryan and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.