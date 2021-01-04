Mayhem Set Final 20-Man Roster

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today finalized their 20-man roster for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Because of the late start to the season due to COVID-19, the SPHL had allowed teams to carry 23 players for the first week of the season up until January 3, then required a reduced 20-man roster in line with past seasons of play.

The final roster contains 11 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. A 12th forward, rookie Dominick Sacco, was placed on the Mayhem's 21-day injured reserve list today. To get down to the 20-player requirement, Macon waived defenseman T.J. Dockery and forward Andrew Durham. Forward Alex Kromm, who started the season with the Mayhem and played in Macon's opening night victory in Huntsville on December 28, was loaned to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers earlier last week.

The complete roster is shown below.

The Mayhem are on home ice this Saturday, January 9 as they take on the Huntsville Havoc at 6:30 PM EST. It's Margaritaville Night and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys to be auctioned off following the game. For more information, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

# NAME PRONUNCIATION POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BORN - HOMETOWN 2019-20 TEAM(S)

3 Ray Brice F 6'0" 195 11/9/1995 - Houghton, MI Michigan Tech (NCAA D1)

5 Nick Minerva mi-NER-vuh D 5'11" 190 2/12/1996 - New Brunswick, NJ MACON/Wheeling (ECHL)

6 Josh Victor D 6'4" 210 2/10/1994 - Round Rock, TX Fayetteville (SPHL)/Quad City (SPHL)

7 Joe Colatarci kohl-uh-TAR-see D 6'2" 185 2/25/1995 - Ft. Myers, FL Adrian College (NCAA)

8 Dean Balsamo bal-SAW-moh F 5'10" 180 12/23/1995 - St. Clair Shores, MI Adrian College (NCAA)

9* Dominick Sacco SA-koh F 5'9" 170 6/8/1995 - Brooklyn, NY St. Norbert College (NCAA)

10 Oscar Arfelt AR-felt D 6'3" 205 11/16/1994 - Djursholm, Sweden MACON/Fayetteville (SPHL)/Bodens HF (Sweden)

11 Stephen Pierog PEE-rog F 5'11" 190 7/7/1994 - Guelph, ON MACON

12 Darren Brady D 6'0" 200 4/5/1996 - Lake Orion, MI RIT (NCAA D1)

13 Jimmy Soper SOH-pur F 6'1" 180 3/19/1995 - Waterloo, ON MACON/Greenville (ECHL)

16 Jared Bethune buh-THOON F 6'0" 185 1/20/1997 - Ft. Frances, ON Queen's Univ. (Usports - CAN)

17 Logan Coomes F 5'11" 185 11/6/1996 - Nashville, TN Univ. of Alaska-Fairbanks (NCAA D1)

20 Brian Bowen F 6'0" 210 11/21/1995 - Littleton, MA Fayetteville (SPHL)

21 Stathis Soumelidis soo-meh-LEE-dis F 6'2" 215 1/17/1994 - Brno, Czech Republic MACON/Fayetteville (SPHL)

23 Casey Johnson D 6'2" 200 4/12/1996 - Grand Forks, ND Univ. of North Dakota (NCAA D1)

25 Jordan Hall F 6'0" 220 8/3/1995 - Anchorage, AK Norwich Univ. (NCAA)

26 Derek Topatigh toh-PAT-ihj D 5'11" 185 3/3/1997 - Missisauga, ON Princeton Univ. (NCAA D1)

28 Ryan Smith F 6'0" 195 4/4/1997 - Roanoke, VA Univ. of Maine (NCAA D1)

31 Jake Theut TOYT G 6'3" 190 10/16/1993 - Washington, MI Roanoke (SPHL)/Greenville (ECHL)/Norfolk (ECHL)

33 Gabe Guertler GERT-lehr F 5'9" 190 5/3/1995 - Plantation, FL Univ. of Prince Edward Island (Usports - CAN)

41 Ryan Ruck G 6'1" 180 9/12/1994 - Coto de Cazo, CA Colorado College (NCAA D1)

* - currently on 21-day injured reserve list

