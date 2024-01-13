Mayhem Riddled by Marksmen in the Third

January 13, 2024

Mayhem Riddled by Marksmen in the Third







MACON, GA - Dressed up as the Dark Knight of Gotham, the Macon Mayhem would look to avenge a shootout loss to the Fayetteville Marksmen the night prior.

The game would be off to a rowdy start as David Nippard would drop the gloves right as the puck dropped with Jamie Dorsey, a former Mayhem player. Macon would threaten consistently, but the Marksmen would strike first as an odd bounce got by Poreda off the stick of Grant Loven. Sacha Roy and Cameron Cook would each be assessed a fighting major as tempers began to boil over on both sides. The Mayhem would outshoot the Marksmen 16 to 11 in the first period but find themselves behind on the scoreboard by one.

Rhett Kingston would find Billy Jerry all alone on the backdoor of Kenny's goal crease; Jerry would finish it off cleanly to even the score against his former team at one. Derek Contessa would pressure the Marksmen in neutral ice and fly down to collect a loose puck. With just the goaltender to beat, Contessa would pull out a nifty backhand to grab Macon the lead. Tyler Barrow would pull the Marksmen back even with just over a minute to play in the period so the score would be 2-2 heading into the dressing rooms for the final intermission.

Both teams would ferociously fight down the stretch for possession and quality scoring chances. Jamie Dorsey would strike against his former team to grab Fayetteville the lead, and the Marksmen would not look back. With under two minutes to play, John Moncovich would grab an insurance goal. Macon would outshoot the Marksmen 45 to 35 but fall 4 to 2 on the scoreboard.

The Mayhem will return on Monday for a special afternoon puck drop on MLK Day at 2:00 p.m. for a pivotal matchup against the Quad City Storm. With tickets starting at $15, you won't want to miss out on the action. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

