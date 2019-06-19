Mayhem Release 2019-20 Home Dates
June 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release
The Macon Mayhem have released the 28 home game dates for the 2019-20 season. Home-opening night will take place four months from yesterday, on Friday, October 18th, 2019.
For the second straight year, the Mayhem will open the campaign with back-to-back home weekends to kick off the season. The regular season will stretch from October thru March, with the final home game scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, 2020.
Below are the home dates on which the Mayhem will play. Further information such as opponents, times, promotions, family 4-pack nights, and road games will be announced at a later time.
Friday, October 18, 2019
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Friday, October 25, 2019
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Friday, November 8, 2019
Saturday, November 9, 2019
Saturday, November 16, 2019
Friday, November 22, 2019
Saturday, November 23, 2019
Saturday, November 30, 2019
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Friday, December 13, 2019
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Friday, December 20, 2019
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Friday, January 3, 2020
Friday, January 10, 2020
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Friday, January 31, 2020
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Friday, February 7, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Friday, March 6, 2020
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Mayhem season tickets are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (478) 803-1592.
