Mayhem Release 2019-20 Home Dates

The Macon Mayhem have released the 28 home game dates for the 2019-20 season. Home-opening night will take place four months from yesterday, on Friday, October 18th, 2019.

For the second straight year, the Mayhem will open the campaign with back-to-back home weekends to kick off the season. The regular season will stretch from October thru March, with the final home game scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, 2020.

Below are the home dates on which the Mayhem will play. Further information such as opponents, times, promotions, family 4-pack nights, and road games will be announced at a later time.

Friday, October 18, 2019

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Friday, October 25, 2019

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Friday, November 8, 2019

Saturday, November 9, 2019

Saturday, November 16, 2019

Friday, November 22, 2019

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Friday, December 13, 2019

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Friday, December 20, 2019

Saturday, December 21, 2019

Friday, January 3, 2020

Friday, January 10, 2020

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Friday, January 31, 2020

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Friday, February 7, 2020

Friday, February 21, 2020

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Friday, March 6, 2020

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Friday, March 27, 2020

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Mayhem season tickets are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (478) 803-1592.

