Mayhem Partial Season Flex Packs Go on Sale

The Macon Mayhem have announced their new package for partial season ticket plans for the 2019-20 season.

The new flex package incorporates a highly adaptable plan which allows for partial season ticket holders to purchase both 10 and 14 game plans. It will allow for complete flexibility with regards to game availability and preference.

"This is an extremely convenient way to purchase tickets for fans who come to a high number of games, but who don't want to commit to full-on season tickets," Mayhem Director of Ticketing Tyler Layfield said. "The partial season ticket plan will save lots of people the hassle of buying individual tickets, and will save them a good bit of money in the process."

The 10-game plan can be purchased for $145 ($14.50/game), and the 14-game plan can be purchased for $196 ($14/per game). This saves fans an average of $1.50 and $2 per game, respectively, for general admission seats. The package also includes the benefit of complete autonomy over which games to attend and how many tickets to use per game.

Partial season tickets are available for purchase now. To purchase partial season tickets for the 2019-20, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592. Stay tuned on Mayhem social media for the latest news.

