Mayhem Iced by Rail Yard Dawgs

ROANOKE, VA - The Macon Mayhem traveled east to Roanoke, VA for the first game of a home-and-home series with the Railyard Dawgs with the second leg taking place Friday night in the Macon Coliseum.

The first period would be a clean one with no penalties assessed to either side in a rapidly moving period. Each side would have chances, but Roanoke would strike first thanks to a Mac Jansen goal. Jimmy Poreda would be the storyline for Macon in the first period as he stopped 15/16 shots.

In the second period, Dan Winslow was able to loft a long outlet pass that found Alex Laplante; Laplante would rocket it from the left circle to even the contest for Macon and score his fourth goal in as many games. Jansen would then find Jacob Kelly down low in the slot to regain a Roanoke lead. Just a minute and a half later, Roanoke's Billy Roche would score to double the Railyard Dawgs' advantage. Brad Jenion and Brendan Pepe would drop the gloves and be assessed fighting majors with Jenion being assessed an additional roughing minor. Macon would kill of the penalty to keep the deficit at 2.

In the third period, Macon would apply some pressure on Roudebush. Jake Goldowski would simultaneously screen the goalie and complete a backhanded pass to Nippard, who was flying into the slot. David Nippard would cannon home the shot to pull Macon back within one. Roanoke would answer back quickly thanks to an Alex DiCarlo goal. Dominiks Marcinkevics would score late on a breakaway to ice away a 5-2 win for the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs.

The Macon Mayhem will return home tomorrow night as they welcome in these Roanoke Railyard Dawgs on Happy Gilmore Night. Tickets start at just $15, and fans will have two opportunities to win an Adam Sandler-signed Bruins jersey. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

