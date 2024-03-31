Mayhem Grind out a Gritty 4-3 Win in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL - Fresh off an exhilarating comeback, the Macon Mayhem turned their sights to an Easter matinee with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Macon would allow the first goal of the contest on the powerplay to Reggie Millette, but the Mayhem would quickly be soaring at the Hangar. Macon's forecheck would once again pay some dividends as their unrelenting pressure allowed David Nippard to rip a shot to the net from above the right circle. As Macon's newfound offensive prowess continued to loom large, Sacha Roy would fire a shot that would ricochet behind Reid Cooper to capture the lead for the Mayhem. Macon would continue to turn up the pressure cooker on a long 5-minute powerplay, although they would be unable to convert before a penalty negated the advantage. Macon would maintain that 2-1 lead into the break thanks to the steady glove of Jimmy Poreda in net.

Macon would yet again crank up the offense in the second frame. The Mayhem would be loose on a breakaway chance early. Michael McChesney would crank in a shot that would be saved, but Billy Jerry would be there to pounce on the rebound and score to make it 3-1. Quickly thereafter, Brett Mecrones would bite his former club as he transitioned from a toe drag to a snapshot to make it 4-1 and force a goalie change for the second straight matchup between the two sides. The game would progress in a rowdy manner before Pensacola pulled one back off the stick of Houston Wilson. Jimmy Poreda would be stellar in the period as he stopped 14/15 shots to preserve a 4-2 lead into intermission.

Laplante would have a shot rattle off the post that would have to be reviewed early in the third; unfortunately, no goal would credited. The Mayhem would kill off an Ice Flyers' powerplay, but the home side would score not long after as Millette slotted home a rebound for his second of the night. Macon would earn a spattering of good opportunities, but Pensacola's Stephen Mundinger would use his large frame to great effect. The Mayhem would put their work boots on for the final stretch as they aggressively closed out shooting and passing lanes. That hard work would pay off as they were able to clock out with a gritty 4-3 win. Poreda would stop 34 of 37 shots to move Macon out of last place in the win.

The Macon Mayhem will travel to Huntsville next Friday to round out their road slate for the season. The Mayhem will then flip that series to the Macon Coliseum for the final game of the season on Fan Appreciation Night next Saturday night. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

