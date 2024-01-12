Mayhem Grab Point in Wild Overtime Thriller

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem were looking to keep their positive momentum rolling on Friday as they welcomed the high-powered Fayetteville Marksmen into the Macon Coliseum.

The game would carry a chippy energy as Dorsey and Faulkner made their returns to Macon for the first time in visiting colors. Sacha Roy would waste no time in giving them a welcome back as he dropped the gloves with Tim Faulkner in a spirited fight. The fracas would result in a Mayhem powerplay; Macon would pressure on the man-advantage. Despite not officially scoring on the powerplay, Macon would score mere seconds later. Macon's netminder Jimmy Poreda would fire a long outlet pass to Billy Jerry who was able to lay it off to Nippard. David Nippard would rip a shot from an impossible angle and power it by Ryan Kenny to open the scoring for Macon. Not even a minute later, Alex Cohen would win a faceoff over to Alex Laplante; Laplante would weave in and out of traffic to snipe a shot over Kenny's glove. Macon would outshoot Fayetteville 19 to 7 in the first period and use that firepower to get out to a 2-0 lead at the break.

The tenacious play would continue into the second period as Macon's Roy and Fayetteville's Faulkner and Fries were all assessed minors for roughing. Macon would be up to the task of killing off two penalties against the number one powerplay unit in the SPHL. Jimmy Poreda would crack for the first time on the evening late in the period as Connor Fries poked home a rebound to cut the deficit to one. Macon would maintain their 2-1 lead to the final intermission and still outshoot the Marksmen 14 to 11 in the second period.

Simon Boyko would strike quickly to even the contest for the Marksmen and extend his point streak to 17 games. However, Macon would have an answer. On the breakaway, Alex Laplante would pass across the slot to find Dan Winslow, who would rocket home a shot to give Macon a 3-2 lead and capture his first goal as a professional. A late penalty would put Fayetteville on the powerplay, and the Marksmen would pull the goalie to make it a 6-4 skater advantage. With just over a minute to play, Tyler Barrow would pot the puck on a cross-slot pass to send the game into overtime.

Each team would have multiple chances to win it in overtime, including several one-on-none breakaways; but both Poreda and Kenny would stand up to task to send it into the shootout.

The Marksmen would quickly strike twice in the shootout to carry a two-goal advantage. Jake Goldowski and Rhett Kingston would each score with some filthy moves and shots to even things back up. Tyler Barrow would strike to make it 3-2 Marksmen, but Billy Jerry would have an answer for his former club in Round 5 to tie the shootout at 3. Poreda would make a nice stop to send it to Round 6 but would unfortunately succumb the winner to John Moncovich to make it 4-3 Marksmen as the final.

Plenty of positives for Macon to build on heading into tomorrow night. The Mayhem went blow for blow with one of the league's top teams and earned a point in the standings out of it. Macon would outshoot the Marksmen 48 to 33 and have a strong showing on the penalty kill against the number one powerplay unit in the league. The best news? Macon will have a chance to avenge this loss tomorrow night on Batman Night. Tickets start at just $15. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

