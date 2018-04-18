Mayhem Game Notes: President's Cup Semi-Finals (Mayhem at Havoc)

LAST GAME PLAYED:

Both the Mayhem and Havoc battled back after losing game one of their Challenge Round series to win the last two games and advance. The Mayhem won the last two in dominating fashion - by scores of 6-1 and 8-0. The Havoc survived in overtime of game two and pulled out a convincing 5-2 win in game three over the Mississippi RiverKings.

SCOUTING THE HAVOC:

Huntsville is a very similar team to the Mayhem, as they were one of the top scoring teams in the league during the regular season. They also were in the top half of the league in goals against per game - led by defensemen Stuart Stefan and Nolan Kaiser, as well as goaltenders Mike DeLaVergne and Keegan Asmundson. Like the Mayhem, Huntsville finished the season strong and have gone 5-2-1 over their last eight games. In those eight games, the Havoc have averaged 4.13 goals per game and allowed 3.38 goals per game. Regular season leading point- scorer has continued his fine play in the playoffs, as he has recorded five assists and six points in three postseason games.

Leading regular season goal-scorer Christian Powers has also thrived in three playoff games, scoring three goals.

WHERE ARE THE WHISTLES?:

The Mayhem power play, which converted at a 34% clip over the final 11 games, was held off the board in the first round against Evansville, but they only had five power play chances in the three game series. The Havoc also struggled on the power play in the first round, converting on just 8.3% of their power play chances. Huntsville, however, had 24 man-advantage opportunities in their three game series - converting on just two of the 24.

BATTLE OF BRICK WALLS:

This series is a matchup of two teams who have gotten outstanding performances from their rookie goaltenders. Macon's Charlie Finn has been the best goalie of the SPHL playoffs to this point, posting a 1.01 goals against average (GAA) and .974 save percentage (SV%) in three first-round games.

After Keegan Asmundson started game one for Huntsville and allowed four goals, so the team has turned to Mike DeLaVergne.

The rookie netminder won both games, while posting a 2.47 GAA and .906 SV%.

BACK IN ACTION :

The two teams continue their best-of-three semi-finals series on Thursday night at the Macon Coliseum at 7:35 PM. If a game three is needed, the Mayhem will host the Havoc on Friday, April 20 at 7:35 PM.

