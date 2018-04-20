Mayhem Game Notes: President's Cup Semi-Finals Game #3

LAST GAME PLAYED:

After a game one 6-4 win for the Mayhem on Wednesday, the Havoc responded with an 8-2 win in game two on Thursday night. Shawn Bates led the charge for Huntsville, recording a hat trick and an assist in the game. Keegan Asmundson started his first game since game one of the playoffs against Mississippi and was outstanding, stopping 36 of the 38 Mayhem shots he faced.

SCOUTING THE HAVOC:

Huntsville is a very similar team to the Mayhem, as they were one of the top scoring teams in the league during the regular season. They also were in the top half of the league in goals against per game - led by defensemen Stuart Stefan and Nolan Kaiser, as well as goaltenders Mike DeLaVergne and Keegan Asmundson. Like the Mayhem, Huntsville finished the season strong and have gone 5-2-1 over their last eight games. In those eight games, the Havoc have averaged 4.13 goals per game and allowed 3.38 goals per game. Regular season leading point- scorer has continued his fine play in the playoffs, as he has recorded five assists and six points in four postseason games.

Leading regular season goal-scorer Christian Powers has also thrived in four playoff games, scoring three goals.

GAME OF MOMENTUM SWINGS:

Despite the 8-2 score, the Mayhem were a couple of bounces away from taking game two, but they were not able to capitalize on a couple of huge opportunities. With Macon trailing 3-2 at the 12:30 mark of the second period, the Mayhem had a 1:32 of five-on-three time, but they were not able to tie the game. Then, with 14 seconds left in the second period, Huntsville increased the lead to 4-2. The Mayhem again got another power play to start the third period, and they had a chance to cut the deficit to one. Instead, Huntsville scored a short-handed goal to open up a three-goal lead. The two missed opportunities opened up the score, and if the Mayhem convert on one of those, there may be a different ending to the story.

SPECIAL TEAMS DIFFERENCE:

Another difference in Thursday's game was the two power plays. Huntsville did a great job, converting on three of their four power plays. The Mayhem, however, converted on just one of their eight power plays, and that was a big factor in the contest, as well.

BACK IN ACTION :

With a win in Friday's game three, the Mayhem would move onto the President's Cup Semi-Finals for the second consecutive season.

