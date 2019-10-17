Mayhem Finalize Opening Night Roster

MACON, GA - With a week of training camp now in the books, the Mayhem coaching staff has made the decisions necessary to trim the roster down to 20 names. These players will represent the Mayhem on Opening Night this Friday, October 18th to kick off the franchise's fifth anniversary season in Macon.

The pre-season roster was fairly top-heavy, loaded with forwards and a bit lighter on defensemen by comparison. Twenty-six names comprised the Mayhem at the onset of the pre-season tilt in Birmingham (15 forwards, 8 defensemen and 3 goaltenders). Seven players have been released since then, and one additional player was brought on board. Now that the final cuts have been made, the roster is comprised of 11 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders.

Forwards

Caleb Cameron - #10

Danny Cesarz - #22

Josh Cousineau - #7

Darius Davidson - #27

Josh Koepplinger - #28

Shawn Lynch - #18

Marcus Ortiz - #14

Stephen Pierog - #11

Jimmy Soper - #13

Stathis Soumelidis - #21

Stepan Timofeev - #12

Defensemen

Ryan Devine - #40

Rene Hunter - #4

Oleg Khalemin - #3

Jarret Kup - #73

Nick Minerva - #96

Larry Smith - #2

Zach Urban - #6

Goaltenders

Kevin Entmaa - #35

Alex Fotinos - #1

"I feel good about this lineup," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "There is plenty of leadership in this group and I'm confident in the number of players capable of stepping up in a big way. It's very early, so I'm obviously still trying to find a line or two and figure out who plays well with whom. But overall, this is a solid team."

Puck drop for opening night is on Friday, October 18th at 7:30 pm ET at the Macon Centreplex. On the following night, Zombieland Night, the game will start at 7 pm ET.

