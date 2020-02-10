Mayhem Finalize Home Date Changes

February 10, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have announced the final date changes on their schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Due to the game on Thursday, January 30th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers being postponed, the Mayhem have re-scheduled a new date. The date has been confirmed, and the game will take place on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020. Puck drop remains scheduled for 7:30 pm EST.

Additionally, the Mayhem have solidified the re-scheduled date for the game from March 7th, 2020 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The date for this game is now on Tuesday, March 10th. Puck drop for this game will also take place at 7:30 pm EST.

Those who were in attendance for the game on January 30th are kindly being asked to bring their ticket stubs from that night, and will be readmitted to the Macon Centreplex on February 25th, free of charge. Season ticket holders who use the mobile system will have a new ticket link sent their way in the near future.

The Mayhem will hold their next home games on Friday, February 21st and Saturday, February 22nd against Fayetteville and Birmingham, respectively. Friday has been dubbed "Macon Mistakes Night," and Saturday will be the team's annual Pucks N' Paws Night. All dogs are welcome at the Macon Centreplex for this game, and registration for our wiener dog races is available.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2020

Mayhem Finalize Home Date Changes - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.