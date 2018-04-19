Mayhem Fall 8-2 to Havoc, Face Series-Deciding Game Three Friday Night

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem fell 8-2 in game two of the President's Cup Semi-Finals to the Huntsville Havoc on Thursday night, forcing a series-deciding game three on Friday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Huntsville got out to a blazing start in the game, as Stephen Hrehoriak scored just 35 seconds into the game to take the early 1-0 lead. About seven minutes later, Caleb Cameron tipped a Jake Trask shot past Huntsville goaltender Keegan Asmundson on the power play to tie the game. The Havoc responded with a pair of power play goals from Scott Trask and Shawn Bates to take a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Mayhem defenseman Daniel Echeverri cut the deficit in half at the 2:40 mark of the second period, blasting a Jake Trask pass over the shoulder of Asmundson. The 3-2 score held until the final seconds of the period, when Bates scored his second goal of the game with 14 seconds left in the period.

Macon opened the period on the power play, but Christian Powers scored a short-handed goal to bust open the game. Huntsville tallied three more goals in the third period to defeat the Mayhem 8-2 in game two of the best-of-three series.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn started his fifth game of the postseason and allowed six goals on 20 shots. He was replaced in the third period by Peter Di Salvo, who allowed two goals on four shots. Entering the game, Finn had allowed just seven goals in four postseason contests.

One of the big differences in the game was special teams. Huntsville converted on three of their four power play opportunities, while the Mayhem went just one-for-eight on the man-advantage.

SERIES UPDATE

Best-of-three President's Cup Semi-Finals series tied 1-1

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem and Havoc head back into battle Friday night at 7:35 PM from the Macon Coliseum. Tickets are general admission and start at just $12.

